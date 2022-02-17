Pune Municipal Corporation allows Shiv Jayanti celebrations, urge citizens to avoid large gatherings

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed a maximum of 500 people to attend Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations at various places in the city on February 19 (Saturday) even as it urged citizens to avoid large gatherings. The PMC, meanwhile, limited the maximum number of people permitted to march with the ‘Shivjyot’ flame to 200.

The PMC issued an order in this regard on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government had earlier issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on Shiv Jayanti celebrations.

PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar urged the citizens not to gather in huge numbers and to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“There should be blood donation camps and public awareness programmes on Covid, malaria, dengue and other diseases,” Kumar said.

The followers of Maratha King Shivaji gather in large numbers on the intervening night of February 18 and 19 at his birthplace in Shivneri in Pune district and other forts across the state.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, cultural programmes and rallies are barred this year while garlanding of statues are permitted.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, 361 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Pune taking the active cases to 3,448 with 14.55 per cent hospitalised. No deaths were reported.