Pune Municipal Corporation adds four new areas in containment zone

PMC said the areas will remain in the containment zone list for a fortnight.(File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday declared six containment zones in the city. The civic body dropped four and added the same number of new areas in the list of containment zones that would have restrictions on free movement of public in order to check the spread of Covid-19.

In its order, the PMC said the areas will remain in the containment zone list for a fortnight. The new containment zones include parts of Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bibewadi, Phursingi, Bhekrainagar, Sasanenagar in Hadapsar-Mund-hwa and Kondhwa-Yeolewadi.

The city has started witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases post Diwali, however, the civic body retained the number of containment zones at six after monitoring the situation over the past two weeks.

An area, locality or a building having at least five positive cases in its close vicinity is declared as containment zone.

On November 4, PMC had declared list of 13 containment zones while there were 33 zones on October 17. On November 21, the PMC brought down the number of containment zones from 13 to six.

As per the new list, there are three containment zones in Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward, one each in area under ward offices of Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bibewadi and Yeolewaid-Kondhwa. A total of 11 ward office areas do not have any containment zones.

According to the PMC, the containment zones would be sealed with partial barricading of the roads to stop free movement of public in and out of the zone.

