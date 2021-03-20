Pune Municipal Commissioner sets daily target of vaccinating 20,000 beneficiaries

PUNE CROSSED two lakh vaccinations on Friday even as Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar set a target of inoculating a minimum of 20,000 beneficiaries daily.

Kumar told The Indian Express that the vaccine stock was based on the supply sent from the Centre to the state and then to the district. “Till last evening (Thursday), we had 28,000 doses while this evening (Friday), we have approximately one lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin. This will be distributed to the vaccination centres accordingly,” he said.

“We want to complete the vaccination process for all healthcare and frontline workers, and those in the priority groups by April 30,” Kumar said, adding that the current daily target of 13,000 to 14,000 doses needed to be stepped up. “However, our vaccination programme is based on the supply from the state,” he said.

Health officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said from Saturday, they would allocate Covishield doses at 37 civic-run vaccination centres, and Covaxin and Covishield doses at 10 such facilities.

Hospital authorities said on Friday, some large hospitals faced problems in procuring Covaxin with several unable to get their allocated doses. Hospitals were being allocated small numbers and, hence, could not schedule vaccination sessions, they added.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, authorities said they made a payment for 300 vials (one vial has 10 doses). “We were unable to get doses today (Friday) and had to wait for long in a queue. Doses sent two days ago were apportioned so that new beneficiaries who had registered could at least get their first shot,” said Dr Rebecca John, assistant medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic.

At Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Covaxin doses were limited and, here too, authorities had to wait for long on Friday morning. On Thursday, hospital authorities were able to secure 30 vials and could administer doses to only 300 beneficiaries. “How are we going to achieve targets? Earlier, we were administering for 1,200 every day. So far, only 500 have got Covaxin doses,” hospital officials said.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital, said they had only 60 doses of Covaxin. “We have paid for the doses online to the central government and only limited stocks are available,” he added.

At some hospitals, authorities are now being told to collect doses of Covishield. Dr Madhur Rao, senior deputy medical administrator at KEM hospital, said they too got only 30 vials and could administer to a few people.



At some locations in Pune rural, such as Pavna hospital in Maval tehsil, authorities said they had not got any vaccine dose since March 13. Dr Varsha Wadhokar at Pavna hospital in Maval tehsil said several vaccine beneficiaries, who had registered on the CoWIN app, were asking about the vaccine. “We do not have the supply since Sunday (March 13),” she added.