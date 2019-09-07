Pune municipal body to study impact of TOD zone policy on civic infrastructure

In a bid to better implement a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy alongside the Metro and bus rapid transit systems (BRTS) in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to undertake a study on the impact of the additional floor space index (FSI) for buildings in the area.

Advertising

Pune is set to have three Metro routes, along with a high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) that will be set up in a PMC area. The metro network will have over 60 stations, including six metro stations on the PCMC to Swargate route, 16 metro stations on the Vanaz to Ramwadi route and 14 metro stations on the Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi route.

Twenty six stations will be on the BRTS corridor on the HCMTR route.

The amendment of Development Control Regulations of the PMC proposes provision of higher FSI along metro stations and mass transit stations, with an aim to achieve transit-oriented development. As per the DC regulation, additional FSI over and above the base FSI, up to a maximum of 4, is allowed. The FSI gradation is according to the width of the road abutting the plot and the area of the plot.

Advertising

The PMC is going to take up an impact assessment study for areas within 500 metres of the metro and BRT stations.

“The objective of the study is to conduct an analysis of the existing situation, assess the potential for redevelopment and real estate, and conduct market analysis for the area falling under TOD. It will mainly assess the impact of the proposed increased FSI along the metro corridor on public amenities, physical infrastructure, traffic and environment,” said a civic officer.

The officer said the study will recommend necessary mitigation measures with an Action Plan in a time-bound manner. “The scope of work is divided into three phases. The first phase will include learning from case studies and existing situation analysis and the second phase will include redevelopment potential and real estate assessment alongwith future scenario based on the development control rules and its impact assessment. The third phase will include mitigation measures and the action plan,” said the officer.

The agency appointed by the civic body will study international TOD standards set by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), as well as case studies from other cities, and highlight key learnings.

The mitigation measures will be suggested based on the study and analysis of the situation now and post TOD, said the civic officer.

“The study will clearly indicate mitigation measures for overcoming challenges in transportation, open spaces, affordable housing, services, environment and ecology, accessibility and gentrification… it will also prepare an action plan for the implementation of recommendations, along with their timelines,” he said.

The analysis of current situation and possible post-TOD situation will also be conducted, and this will include study of land use, plot boundaries, building use and land ownership. It will also focus on existing and post-TOD implementation, population density in the TOD zone, overview on socio-economic background of the population in the TOD zone, and number of jobs in the zone including formal and informal, and existing real estate trends.

A study will also be conducted on existing utilities, including water supply, stormwater drains, sewage drains, electric supply, gas supply and data cables.