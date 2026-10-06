5 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link; traffic diverted

At least five people were injured after a private bus collided with a container on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link (Connecting Link) on Tuesday morning.

The injured have been provided with necessary medical assistance, State Highway Police said.

The incident led to the closure of the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway, with traffic being diverted through the Ghat section of the expressway. However, there has been no impact on traffic moving towards Pune from Mumbai on the Connecting Link.

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An accident involving a container and a private bus on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link (Connecting Link) on Tuesday morning left around five passengers injured and led to the closure of the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway, with traffic being diverted through the Ghat section of the expressway.