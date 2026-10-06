5 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link; traffic diverted

According to the State Highway Police, the injured have been provided with necessary medical assistance.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 08:28 AM IST
pune mumbai accidentA private bus collided with a container on Pune-Mumbai Expressway's missing link. (Express Photo)
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At least five people were injured after a private bus collided with a container on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link (Connecting Link) on Tuesday morning.

The injured have been provided with necessary medical assistance, State Highway Police said.

The incident led to the closure of the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway, with traffic being diverted through the Ghat section of the expressway. However, there has been no impact on traffic moving towards Pune from Mumbai on the Connecting Link.

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An accident involving a container and a private bus on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link (Connecting Link) on Tuesday morning left around five passengers injured and led to the closure of the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway, with traffic being diverted through the Ghat section of the expressway.

The accident also brought into focus the restrictions on and violations by the vehicles on the Connecting Link. Containers are not permitted on the Missing Link, while buses are allowed to use the corridor. The container involved in the accident was therefore in violation of the restrictions applicable to the route.

The Highway Police said official, detailed information about the circumstances of the accident will be shared after an initial probe. Motorists travelling from Pune towards Mumbai have been advised to follow the directions of the traffic police and use the Ghat section until the affected carriageway is cleared and reopened.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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