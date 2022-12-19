scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

One dead, 20 injured as container truck rams into bus on Pune-Mumbai highway

According to the police, a group that had gone to Sindhudurg for a wedding was returning to Vasind on a private bus when the truck hit their vehicle from the rear, killing the bus driver.

pune truck accidentAccording to the police, the driver of the container truck fled from the spot after the accident.
A container truck, which was allegedly speeding, rammed into a private bus near Khopoli on the Pune-Mumbai highway in the early hours of Monday, leaving one person dead and about 20 others injured, police said.

According to officers, a group that had gone to Sindhudurg for a wedding was returning to Vasind on a private bus when the truck hit the bus from the rear. On receiving information about the accident, a team from Khopoli police station rushed to the spot and took the victims to a hospital nearby.

“The bus driver has died in the accident. Four bus passengers have received severe injuries. The driver of the container truck fled from the spot after the accident. A probe is on,” said police inspector Shirish Pawar of Khopoli station. The process of lodging a first information report (FIR) is underway, officers said.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 11:21:41 am
