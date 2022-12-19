One dead, 20 injured as container truck rams into bus on Pune-Mumbai highway

A container truck, which was allegedly speeding, rammed into a private bus near Khopoli on the Pune-Mumbai highway in the early hours of Monday, leaving one person dead and about 20 others injured, police said.

According to officers, a group that had gone to Sindhudurg for a wedding was returning to Vasind on a private bus when the truck hit the bus from the rear. On receiving information about the accident, a team from Khopoli police station rushed to the spot and took the victims to a hospital nearby.

“The bus driver has died in the accident. Four bus passengers have received severe injuries. The driver of the container truck fled from the spot after the accident. A probe is on,” said police inspector Shirish Pawar of Khopoli station. The process of lodging a first information report (FIR) is underway, officers said.