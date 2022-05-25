Robbery on Pune-Mumbai highway: Couple steal man’s gold chain, phone

A motorcyclist who was returning to Pune after a visit to Mumbai was robbed by a couple on the Pune-Mumbai highway early on Tuesday morning.

Vishal Dinkar Pangarkar (39), a resident of Balaji Nagar on Pune-Satara Road, lodged a first information report (FIR) on Tuesday night. According to the police, Pangarkar was returning from Mumbai when around 5 am, he stopped near the Shell petrol pump on the Pune-Mumbai highway to attend nature’s call.

A couple came to the spot on a two-wheeler. While the man allegedly pointed a knife at Pangarkar and snatched his cell phone worth Rs 19,499, the woman held Pangarkar and forced him to kneel on the road. They then allegedly stole his gold chain worth Rs 2 lakh and escaped. Later, Pangarkar approached the police and filed a robbery complaint.

Assistant police inspector Ram Gomare of Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case, said Pangarkar had gone to Mumbai to drop a relative. Further investigation into the case is on, he added.