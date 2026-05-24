10-year-old girl killed, parents injured in Pune-Mumbai highway accident

The girl and her parents were returning to Badlapur when a speeding car knocked down their two-wheeler on the Pune-Mumbai NH. (AI-generated image)

A ten-year-old girl died and her parents were injured in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai national highway in Ravet on Tuesday.

The police identified the girl as Swara Dhawade. Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare said she hailed from Badlapur and was returning home with her parents on a two-wheeler when a speeding car knocked them down on the Bapdev Maharaj bridge in Ravet on the national highway around 4.30 pm.

The police said Swara, her father Jaywant and mother Jayshree received serious injuries in the accident and were admitted to a hospital.

“Swara succumbed to her injuries. Her parents were undergoing treatment. Her uncle filed a complaint on Saturday,” said Phatangare.