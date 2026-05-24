10-year-old girl killed, parents injured in Pune-Mumbai highway accident

The police booked the driver of the speeding car that rammed the victims’ two-wheeler on the Bapdev Maharaj bridge at Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad.

By: Express News Service
1 min readPuneMay 24, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Pune-Mumbai highway accident kills 10-year-old girlThe girl and her parents were returning to Badlapur when a speeding car knocked down their two-wheeler on the Pune-Mumbai NH. (AI-generated image)
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A ten-year-old girl died and her parents were injured in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai national highway in Ravet on Tuesday.

The police identified the girl as Swara Dhawade. Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare said she hailed from Badlapur and was returning home with her parents on a two-wheeler when a speeding car knocked them down on the Bapdev Maharaj bridge in Ravet on the national highway around 4.30 pm.

The police said Swara, her father Jaywant and mother Jayshree received serious injuries in the accident and were admitted to a hospital.

“Swara succumbed to her injuries. Her parents were undergoing treatment. Her uncle filed a complaint on Saturday,” said Phatangare.

The police booked the car’s driver, Prashant Yashwant Mhatre, 45, a resident of Washi in Raigad district, on charges of negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b), 324(4) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police have issued a notice to Mhatre for further investigation.

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