Five killed as tempo flips on its side on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Five persons standing at an exit point of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khandala were killed on Sunday night after they were crushed under a tempo which turned on its side at a sharp turn. A sixth person has sustained several injuries.

According to officials from Khopoli police station in Raigad district, the incident took place at around 11 pm when six persons, who were travelling on three bikes, had stopped by the roadside to attend nature’s call.

The station house officer at Khopoli police station said the truck driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle due to high speed, leading to the mishap.

All the six persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the Expressway Emergency Response Team. While four of them were declared brought dead upon arrival, one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased and injured worked at factories in Talegaon Dabhade industrial area in Pune and had gone to Alibag for a picnic for Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Chole (38), Amol Chilme (30), Narayan Gundale (28), Govind Nalwad (30) and Arjun Gunwale (28), and the injured person has been identified as Balaji Bhandare (35).

The stretch of the National Highway 48 between Pune and Mumbai is referred to as the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway, in reference to the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which became operational in 2002.

