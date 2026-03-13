Container truck carrying fish overturns on Pune–Mumbai Highway near Khandala, causes traffic jam

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A container truck transporting fish overturned on the Pune–Mumbai highway near Khandala in the Pune district early Friday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Teams from the highway safety patrol, local police, IRB patrolling, Delta Force, and the Mrutyunjay Devdoot system rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, following which traffic on the expressway returned to normal.
Swapnil Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, said the truck heading towards Mumbai overturned possibly due to a brake failure near the Amrutanjan Bridge at around 6.25 pm. “The driver and cleaner of the vehicle received minor injuries. One of them was shifted for further treatment to the Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital by an IRB ambulance,” Patil said.
Meanwhile, all three lanes on the Mumbai-bound side were temporarily closed due to the accident, and the traffic was diverted via the old Pune–Mumbai highway.
“The truck was cleared from the spot using crane service. It was moved to the roadside and secured with barricades. Soil was poured over the oil that had spilt on the road from the container. Traffic was restored to normal,” said Patil.
On February 5, one of the longest traffic disruptions, lasting over 32 hours, was reported after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned on the Mumbai-bound corridor at the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district.
Traffic had to be diverted from earlier points to the old Pune-Mumbai highway, resulting in queues of up to 20 kilometres. Following the leak, the Pune-Mumbai expressway corridor was then fully closed to vehicular traffic.
Teams from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched an operation to control the gas leak, and traffic on both expressway corridors was halted for safety. The operation to transfer the gas from the damaged tanker to two or three empty tankers lasted for about 32 hours.