Container truck carrying fish overturns on Pune–Mumbai Highway near Khandala, causes traffic jam

An overturned container truck blocks the Pune–Mumbai highway near Khandala after a Friday morning accident. Emergency teams including the Highway Safety Patrol and Delta Force worked to clear the fish cargo and restore traffic flow. Express Photo by Chandan Haygunde

A container truck transporting fish overturned on the Pune–Mumbai highway near Khandala in the Pune district early Friday morning, causing a traffic jam.

Teams from the highway safety patrol, local police, IRB patrolling, Delta Force, and the Mrutyunjay Devdoot system rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, following which traffic on the expressway returned to normal.

Swapnil Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, said the truck heading towards Mumbai overturned possibly due to a brake failure near the Amrutanjan Bridge at around 6.25 pm. “The driver and cleaner of the vehicle received minor injuries. One of them was shifted for further treatment to the Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital by an IRB ambulance,” Patil said.