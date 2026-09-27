Man dies as car rams negligently parked tanker on Pune–Mumbai Expressway

After the inauguration of the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, vehicles are able to bypass the ghat section, cutting travel time by at least 30 minutes. (File Photo)

A 34-year-old man died after his car rammed a tanker parked negligently at Maval on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway on Saturday morning, the police said.

The police identified the man as Virag Suresh Dhadhod, a resident of Pune’s Balewadi area who was driving towards Mumbai for work.

Virag’s car collided with the tanker on the lane towards Mumbai, opposite the Food Mall, around 9.30 am, said Sub-inspector Ashok Kendre of the Shirgaon police in Pimpri Chinchwad.

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The police said the tanker’s driver had parked the vehicle without using any warning signal. They booked him on charges including causing death due to negligence after Virag’s sister filed a complaint.