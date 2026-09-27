Man dies as car rams negligently parked tanker on Pune–Mumbai Expressway

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A 34-year-old man died after his car rammed a tanker parked negligently at Maval on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway on Saturday morning, the police said.
The police identified the man as Virag Suresh Dhadhod, a resident of Pune’s Balewadi area who was driving towards Mumbai for work.
Virag’s car collided with the tanker on the lane towards Mumbai, opposite the Food Mall, around 9.30 am, said Sub-inspector Ashok Kendre of the Shirgaon police in Pimpri Chinchwad.
The police said the tanker’s driver had parked the vehicle without using any warning signal. They booked him on charges including causing death due to negligence after Virag’s sister filed a complaint.
Also on Saturday, another man died and two other people were seriously injured in an accident involving three heavy vehicles on the slope near the Missing Link on the expressway.
The police said that at around 3 pm, a truck heading towards Mumbai collided with another truck on the same route. They went on to hit a trailer from behind.
The police identified the dead victim as Sandip Koli, 35, who was a resident of Kolhapur.
Inspector Sachin Hire of the Khopoli police station said the three people were taken to a hospital.
“Sandip Koli, who worked as a cleaner on one of the vehicles involved in the accident, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims are undergoing treatment. One of them is critical. Further investigation is ongoing,” he said.
The accident caused a traffic jam near the Missing Link. A police team cleared the damaged vehicles from the expressway and restored traffic.