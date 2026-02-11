After Pune-Mumbai expressway accident: Govt orders statewide heavy vehicle inspections, transparency in fitness certificates

The February 3 accident left thousands stranded on the expressway, with women, children, and elderly passengers suffering the most during the traffic jam. (Express file photo)

The state government on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive inspection campaign for all heavy vehicles in the state following the Adoshi tunnel accident that brought the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to a standstill for over 32 hours earlier this month.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, at a meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, made it clear that preventing such disasters requires more than just strict enforcement. The transport and police officials were asked to prioritise transparency in vehicle checks and launch immediate awareness drives for drivers.

The February 3 accident left thousands stranded on the expressway, with women, children, and elderly passengers suffering the most during the traffic jam.