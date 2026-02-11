After Pune-Mumbai expressway accident: Govt orders statewide heavy vehicle inspections, transparency in fitness certificates

Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report on long-term highway safety measures before the next budget session.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
2 min readPuneFeb 11, 2026 10:02 PM IST
Adoshi tunnel accident, Pune-Mumbai Expressway, heavy vehicles inspection,The February 3 accident left thousands stranded on the expressway, with women, children, and elderly passengers suffering the most during the traffic jam. (Express file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The state government on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive inspection campaign for all heavy vehicles in the state following the Adoshi tunnel accident that brought the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to a standstill for over 32 hours earlier this month.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, at a meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, made it clear that preventing such disasters requires more than just strict enforcement. The transport and police officials were asked to prioritise transparency in vehicle checks and launch immediate awareness drives for drivers.

The February 3 accident left thousands stranded on the expressway, with women, children, and elderly passengers suffering the most during the traffic jam.

Sarnaik has now mandated technical inspections of all heavy vehicles across the state, with special focus on cleaning up the fitness certificate system. He pointed to Form 138/A certificates, saying the issuing process needs complete transparency. Regional Transport offices (RTO) that have cleared an unusually high number of vehicles will face immediate inquiries.

“Driver skill and behaviour are the foundation of safe highways,” Sarnaik said. “We need discipline on roads, not just rules on paper. Overspeeding, rash driving, and carelessness cannot be ignored anymore.”

Must Read | Days after 32-hr traffic: Expressway again witnesses snarls with weekend vehicles surge

Sarnaik also asked for the accident prone-areas or black spots, clearly marked and communicated to drivers before they enter risky stretches. Joint awareness campaigns by the transport and police department should begin immediately, he directed.

Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report on long-term highway safety measures before the next budget session. The report should show how the state will ensure safe travel through strict regulations, effective monitoring, and ongoing public awareness.

Story continues below this ad

“The Adoshi tunnel accident is a wake-up call,” Sarnaik added. “Vehicle fitness must be checked without compromise, and no shortcuts will be allowed when passenger safety is involved. We’re building a system where rules, control, and awareness work hand in hand.”

Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement