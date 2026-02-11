After Pune-Mumbai expressway accident: Govt orders statewide heavy vehicle inspections, transparency in fitness certificates

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The state government on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive inspection campaign for all heavy vehicles in the state following the Adoshi tunnel accident that brought the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to a standstill for over 32 hours earlier this month.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, at a meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, made it clear that preventing such disasters requires more than just strict enforcement. The transport and police officials were asked to prioritise transparency in vehicle checks and launch immediate awareness drives for drivers.
The February 3 accident left thousands stranded on the expressway, with women, children, and elderly passengers suffering the most during the traffic jam.
Sarnaik has now mandated technical inspections of all heavy vehicles across the state, with special focus on cleaning up the fitness certificate system. He pointed to Form 138/A certificates, saying the issuing process needs complete transparency. Regional Transport offices (RTO) that have cleared an unusually high number of vehicles will face immediate inquiries.
“Driver skill and behaviour are the foundation of safe highways,” Sarnaik said. “We need discipline on roads, not just rules on paper. Overspeeding, rash driving, and carelessness cannot be ignored anymore.”
Sarnaik also asked for the accident prone-areas or black spots, clearly marked and communicated to drivers before they enter risky stretches. Joint awareness campaigns by the transport and police department should begin immediately, he directed.
Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report on long-term highway safety measures before the next budget session. The report should show how the state will ensure safe travel through strict regulations, effective monitoring, and ongoing public awareness.
“The Adoshi tunnel accident is a wake-up call,” Sarnaik added. “Vehicle fitness must be checked without compromise, and no shortcuts will be allowed when passenger safety is involved. We’re building a system where rules, control, and awareness work hand in hand.”
