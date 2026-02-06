Pune, Mumbai commuters may face disruption as app-based cabs, autos plan day long strike tomorrow

Multiple unions, including the Indian Gig Workers Front and the Baghtoy Rickshawala Union, have called the protest. (File photo)

Commuters across Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and other parts of Maharashtra may face travel disruptions on Saturday, February 7, as app-based cab and auto-rickshaw drivers plan a one-day strike to protest the non-implementation of the state’s aggregator policy and alleged illegal operations.

Multiple unions, including the Indian Gig Workers Front and the Baghtoy Rickshawala Union, have called the protest.

Keshav Kshirsagar, who heads both unions, told The Indian Express, “Aggregators are operating illegally, and they should obtain a valid license, which we’ve been following for a long time now. And more importantly, the RTO-approved fares are not followed by the aggregators, causing inconvenience for both passengers and drivers. Also, bike taxis are operational in some parts of Mumbai, which should be stopped with strict enforcement.”