Pune, Mumbai commuters may face disruption as app-based cabs, autos plan day long strike tomorrow

Commuters across Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and other parts of Maharashtra may face travel disruptions on Saturday, February 7, as app-based cab and auto-rickshaw drivers plan a one-day strike to protest the non-implementation of the state’s aggregator policy and alleged illegal operations.
Multiple unions, including the Indian Gig Workers Front and the Baghtoy Rickshawala Union, have called the protest.
Keshav Kshirsagar, who heads both unions, told The Indian Express, “Aggregators are operating illegally, and they should obtain a valid license, which we’ve been following for a long time now. And more importantly, the RTO-approved fares are not followed by the aggregators, causing inconvenience for both passengers and drivers. Also, bike taxis are operational in some parts of Mumbai, which should be stopped with strict enforcement.”
Drivers affiliated with platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido are expected to stay off the roads across the state Saturday. At present, commuters often face problems such as cab drivers demanding higher fares than those shown on apps, and auto-rickshaw drivers insisting on meter rates instead of app-based pricing.
The strike is likely to cause inconvenience at key locations, including Pune airport, where app-based bookings through the Aeromall are the primary option for hiring cabs. Daily commuters who rely heavily on aggregator services may also be affected.
However, Kshirsagar clarified that metered auto-rickshaws not linked to aggregator apps will continue to operate to minimise inconvenience to passengers.
“We were expecting the government would roll out the cab aggregator policy after municipal corporation elections, but nothing has materialised. The transport department officials had said before the elections that the policy was almost complete, but no action had been taken,” Kshirsagar said.
Some unions, however, indicated they would continue services while engaging with the government through dialogue.
Varsha Shinde, president of the Maa Saheb Cab Sanstha, said, “After last year’s eight-day strike, we witnessed that both passengers and drivers faced the brunt and massive inconvenience. We would continue our services while putting forward our demands through dialogue.”
A similar strike last year left many commuters stranded across the state.
