Fuel price hike hits Pune-Mumbai commuters, cab fares rise by ‘Rs 300-400’

With the cumulative impact of successive hikes, CNG in Pune currently costs around Rs 96.50 per kg. (File photo)

Rising fuel costs are making intercity travel more expensive for Puneites, as cab operators plying the Pune-Mumbai corridor have revised their fares over the last week.

Vishal Jadhav, a cab driver who makes the Pune-Mumbai run daily, said a one-way trip in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), now costs Rs 3,800 (inclusive of toll), up from Rs 3,500 until recently. The revision came into effect in the last week of May.

“About 80 per cent of my passengers are headed to Mumbai airport for their international travel. After three times of fuel price increases, we simply could not keep absorbing the cost and had no option but to pass it on,” Jadhav said. “Regular customers largely understand; it is often the new passengers who push back and find the revised fares steep.”