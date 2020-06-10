Pune: Multiple crores of fake Indian and foreign currency seized, Army jawan among six detained

The huge stash of fake currency notes was recovered in a raid The huge stash of fake currency notes was recovered in a raid

In a joint operation of the Military Intelligence and Pune City police, fake Indian and foreign currency running into multiple crores has been seized and a serving Army jawan along with five civilians has been detained.

A police senior officer said that the recovery of the huge stash of fake currency notes was done in a joint raid conducted by the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of Military Intelligence (MI) and Crime Branch of Pune city police, in Vimannagar area.

“On information from Military Intelligence, about large consignment of fake currencies, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve directed DCP Crime Bachchan Singh branch to plan an operation. After a detailed planning with MI team, a raid was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in which persons including one serving Army jawan has been detained with multiple denominations of fake Indian rupees and US dollars. The number definitely runs into multiple crores, counting is on.” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Along with the large amount of fake currency, genuine currency notes of Indian rupees and US dollars worth Rs 3 lakh, a fake pistol and some forged documents have also been seized. A probe into the connection of these people with a large fake currency racket will be launched, an officer said.

The detained jawan is currently attached to an Army establishment in Pune. Teams from Unit 4 and Anti Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch were part of the effort.

