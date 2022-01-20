Auto-rickshaw falls off bridge in Mulshi, elderly couple dead

An auto-rickshaw fell off a bridge in Maval, killing an elderly couple. The police identified the deceased persons as Baban Ganpat Kadam (70) and his wife Hausabai (65), residents of Katavdi in Mulshi taluka.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Talegaon Dabhade police station on Wednesday. Police sub inspector B C Gavit said the deceased persons and their grandson Amol had gone to meet relatives in Lonavala in their auto-rickshaw on Tuesday. Amol was driving the auto-rickshaw.

While returning via Somatne Phata, as the rickshaw was crossing the bridge of Chandkhed Odha, the head lights of an oncoming vehicle distracted Amol. He lost control of the vehicle, which hit a stone before falling about 30 feet into the water. The incident took place at around 7.30 pm.

Locals managed to rescue Amol.