Pune: Mula-Mutha river project to cost 50 per cent more due to delays

The delay in implementation of the ambitious project to reduce pollution of Mula and Mutha river that cuts across the city has increased the project costs to Rs 1,511.34 crore. It was estimated to cost Rs 990.26 crore in 2016 after obtaining clearances from the Centre. However, the civic administration has recently undertaken retendering of the project to begin the actual project work.

Under the proposed project, the PMC plans to construct 11 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), with a combined treatment capacity of 396 million liters per day. Laying 113.6 km of sewer lines is also part of this project.

The 11 new STPs are proposed in Botanical garden, Baner, Warje, Wadgaon Budruk, Tanajiwadi, Naidu Hospital, Dhanori, Bhairoba nalla, Mundhwa, Kharadi and Matsyabeej centre. The project is planned to be completed in three years from the date of commencement.

The National River Conservation Directorate of the Union government had given its go ahead for the project in 2016. Of the original estimate cost of Rs 990.26 crore, the Centre was supposed to provide 85 per cent of the funding by taking a soft loan from Japan Industrial Cooperation Agency (JICA). As per the agreement, Rs 841.72 crore (85 per cent of Rs 990.26 crore) was to come from Centre, while the remaining amount had to be raised by the civic body.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the PMC needs to increase its budgetary provision considering the increased project cost.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

According to the civic administration, the construction cost had increased by Rs 305 crore. And there is an addition of another Rs 216.08 crore for its maintenance and repair, which has taken the overall project cost to Rs 1,511.34 crore.

The PMC had estimated the expenditure to be Rs 764.40 crore for construction of STPs and laying sewage lines in riverside and central part of city. However, the revised estimate is now Rs 1,080.02 crore.

The public awareness campaign and providing technical support to the staff would require another Rs 7.2 crore as against estimated Rs 5.4 crore in 2016. Similarly, the cost of setting up SCADA system and use of GIS technology for the project has increased from Rs 16.10 crore to Rs 22.38 crore due to the delay.

The PMC so far has been able to only lay 18.50 km of sewage lines in Baner-Balewadi area at a cost of Rs 23.50 crore and would require additional Rs 8 crore for the purpose.