After Pune woman’s death, family vandalises in-laws’ community hall

A 29-year-old MBA graduate woman was found dead at her residence in Pune’s Mukund Nagar area in a suspected case of suicide, the Pune police have booked her husband and in-laws on charges of abetment of suicide, domestic violence and have also invoked the anti-dowry law against them.

After the incident came to light, over a dozen people from the family of the deceased, ransacked Zambre Palace community hall in Swargate area, which is owned by the in-laws of the woman who died. Police identified the deceased as Payal Akshay Zambre. She was found dead on Monday morning at her residence in Akshay Heights society, which falls under the jurisdiction of Swargate police station. According to the FIR, Payal had married Akshay Zambre in 2019. The couple has a daughter.