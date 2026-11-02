After Pune woman’s death, family vandalises in-laws’ community hall

A 29-year-old MBA graduate woman was found dead at her residence in Pune’s Mukund Nagar area in a suspected case of suicide, the Pune police have booked her husband and in-laws on charges of abetment of suicide, domestic violence and have also invoked the anti-dowry law against them.
After the incident came to light, over a dozen people from the family of the deceased, ransacked Zambre Palace community hall in Swargate area, which is owned by the in-laws of the woman who died. Police identified the deceased as Payal Akshay Zambre. She was found dead on Monday morning at her residence in Akshay Heights society, which falls under the jurisdiction of Swargate police station. According to the FIR, Payal had married Akshay Zambre in 2019. The couple has a daughter.
In a complaint lodged with the police, her family members alleged Payal was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law over demands for money, gold and other valuables. They alleged that her in-laws had been demanding five to 10 tolas of gold around Diwali every year and that she was under pressure after her own family expressed its inability to meet the demand this year. The four accused named in the FIR are her husband Akshay (36), mother-in-law Mangal Arvind Zambre (58), father-in-law Arvind Zambre (64) and sister-in-law Akshata.
Following her death, around 15 to 20 people, reportedly including her relatives, reached Zambre Palace in Maharshi Nagar around 2 pm and allegedly vandalised property inside the premises. Police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation.
The Swargate police have registered a case under Sections 108 (Abetment of suicide), 85 (Cruelty by husband or relatives of husband), 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 (Penalty for giving or taking dowry) and 4 (Penalty for demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The investigation is underway.