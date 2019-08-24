Pune: MSRTC bus terminus to be shifted from Shivajinagar to Mula Road from October 1

The state transport bus terminus at Shivajinagar will be temporarily shifted to land owned by the state government’s dairy department, located on Mula Road, from October 1.

The bus terminus is being temporarily shifted to carry out work on the Pune Metro stretch in Shivajinagar. “The MoU between Pune Metro and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for development of the metro station and bus terminus has been signed,” said Atul Gadgil, executive director of Pune Metro project.

As part of the project, an underground Metro station will be constructed in Shivajinagar and it will be connected to the proposed MSRTC terminus and the railway station in Shivajinagar. “Pune Metro will develop two storeys of the multi-storey MSRTC terminus in exchange for the land,” said Gadgil, adding that the road to Narvir Tanajinagar will be completely blocked for the work.

“The transplantation of all 250 trees on government land on Mula Road has been completed. The civil work for the temporary terminus is nearing completion and all the operations of state transport at Shivajinagar will be completely shifted from October 1,” said Gadgil.

Meanwhile, work on the underground route from Shivajinagar to Swargate will begin by November-end as the tunnel boring machine will be assembled by then.