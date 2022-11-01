scorecardresearch
MSRTC bus catches fire in Pune, no casualties

While the Shivshahi bus was coming to Pune from Yawatmal was gutted in the fire, no casualties or injuries were reported as the driver asked all the 42 passengers to deboard the bus after noticing overheating.

pune busTraffic on one corridor of the Pune-Ahmednagar road in Yerawada was stopped for a while for the firefighting operation, officials said.

A semi-luxury bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) caught fire in the Yerawada area of Pune Tuesday morning. While the bus was gutted in the fire, no casualties or injuries were reported as the driver asked all the 42 passengers to deboard the bus after noticing overheating, said Pune fire brigade officials.

Officials said that they received a call around 11.30 am about a Shivshahi bus coming to Pune from Yawatmal catching fire in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada. They deployed a fire tender and a water tanker from the Yerawada fire station.

Fire officer Subhash Jadhav said, “We brought the fire under control within a few minutes. No one was injured in the incident. The driver told us that there were 42 passengers in the bus. All the passengers were asked to deboard in advance after he reported overheating in the engine section. When the bus came to the Yerawada area, the fire started. The driver also managed to get down in time.”

Traffic on one corridor of the Pune-Ahmednagar road in Yerawada was stopped for a while for the firefighting operation, officials said.

