Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Pune: 5 injured as state-run bus rams into 8 vehicles after ‘brake failure’ on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

Five persons were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit at least eight vehicles following a suspected brake failure near Pune’s Pashan Sus on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway Sunday afternoon.

Officials from Hinjewadi police station said the MSRTC’s Shivshahi bus was taking passengers from Borivali in Mumbai to Satara. Around 2.30 pm when the bus was moving past the Pasha lake in the Pashan Sus area, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up ramming into eight vehicles before coming to a halt.

Senior inspector Vivek Muglikar, in charge of Hinjewadi police station, said: “Three bikes and five four-wheelers were hit by the bus before coming to a halt. Five persons have been injured in the accident. Primary probe points to brake failure as the cause of the accident.”

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and were being treated for injuries ranging from sprains to possible spinal injuries. All injured were out of any immediate danger, an officer said.

Investigators from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) were slated to inspect the bus and would subsequently ascertain the exact cause of the brake failure after which the police will initiate the probe into the case.

Among the injured are Vishal Tayappa Nimbalkar, 26; Amit Jha, 35; Kamlesh Mahapure, 28; Tanaji Deshmukh, 62, and his wife Kalpana, 54.

The police said they were questioning the driver of the MSRTC Shivshahi bus identified as Vilas Mansingh Jadhav, 55.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 08:07:34 pm
