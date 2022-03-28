Pune: MSETCL replaces Bhosari transformer, restores 24×7 power supply for industrial units

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL, Mahatranscom) has replaced the out-of-order 100 MW transformer in Bhosari with a new one in “record time”, ending power disruption that affected the industrial units in the region for the last few days. A press statement by the company said the new transformer would now ensure that the industrial units would get uninterrupted power for 24×7.

Last Wednesday, an unexpected technical snag had caused the 100 MW transformer to shut down and electric supply to 60,000 consumers, both domestic and industrial, was suspended over many hours. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pimpri-chinchwad-massive-outage-no-electricity-7832573/) Later, an arrangement was put in place wherein domestic consumers got 24 hours supply while the industrial units rotationally got 12 hours of supply. As many as 7,500 industrial units in the Bhosari, Akurdi area were affected as they raced against time to complete their financial-year-end orders.

Sandeep Belsare, president of the small scale industries association estimated that the sector had lost around Rs 100 crore due to this unannounced power outage.