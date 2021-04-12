Pune: MSEDCL sets up COVID coordination cell for employees

The Pune Zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has set up a COVID Coordination cell for its employees and their families to ensure bed availability for them in hospitals and any other assistance if required.

The Pune Zone which caters to power consumers in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad cities, and parts of rural Pune, has an employee strength of around 5000.

The zone has until now reported 450 cases among its employees since the pandemic began. These include 374 men and 76 women staffers. 344 of these 450 cases have recovered till now, nine have succumbed and 97 are active cases as of Sunday evening. The active cases among the employees have seen a sharp rise over last month, prompting authorities to start a dedicated COVID Coordination cell.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The cell is being headed by Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Shirish Katkar and is coordinating with the employees for testing, quarantine, availability of beds, medicines, plasma and other assistance for the employees themselves or their immediate family members.

Rajendra Pawar, who is currently holding the charge as Chief Engineer for Pune Zone has said that all the employees of the MSEDCL are covered under group insurance that includes COVID and related treatment. Pawar said that being the frontline workers, the employees have been asked to take utmost precaution while doing their duties and also take all COVID appropriate measures in the office premises.

Along with the routine duties of maintaining a smooth power supply, the MSEDCL has undertaken a drive from February 1 to recover unpaid power bills from its domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.