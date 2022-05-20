Pune: MSEDCL executive engineer arrested for seeking bribe

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an executive engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The ACB has identified the accused as Hemchandra Narkhede (57), an executive engineer at MSEDCL’s Manchar division in Pune district.

According to the ACB, last month, the complainant had submitted an application at the Manchar division of MSEDCL for replacing an electricity pole in his area. But Narkhede allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for this.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB Pune team launched an investigation. After it was confirmed that Narkhede had demanded Rs 5,000 and later settled for a reduced bribe of Rs 3,000, the ACB lodged a bribery case against him at Manchar police station on Thursday. Further probe is on.