Pune: MSEDCL employee loses Rs 75,000 in cyber fraud

A cyber fraudster allegedly cheated a man from Chinchwad of nearly Rs 75,000 by claiming to be a bank manager and assuring him of increasing his credit card limit.

The victim, who is a 41-year-old employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), lodged the first information report in this case at the Chinchwad police station on Wednesday.

A press release stated that a fraudster, claiming to be ICICI bank manager, contacted the complainant’s cell phone number on October 28 and 29 last year.

The fraudster said he would “increase the credit card limit” and “close the protection plan” of the complainant. The fraudster then asked the complainant to share the one-time password (OTP) received on his cell phone number in the form of a text message.

The complainant shared the OTP but later realised that Rs 74,999 was debited from his credit card account without his knowledge and consent.

The unidentified fraudster has been booked under Sections 406, 419, 420 of the IPC.