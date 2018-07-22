Pune: MPSC candidates asked to report hour-and-a-half early at exam halls

Formalities such as seat allotments and biometric scans will be carried out during the extra time. Formalities such as seat allotments and biometric scans will be carried out during the extra time.

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations should report at the examination hall an hour-and-a-half early than the scheduled time, the deputy secretary of MPSC said on Saturday. The decision comes after the panel received frequent complaints of students being late for examinations.

Formalities such as seat allotments, biometric scans and security checks will be carried out during the extra time. Students and teachers welcomed the move. Rajendra Khedkar, a teacher, said, “I think this is a good decision. It eliminates the chance of students being late and not being able to appear for the exam. It will also give them ample time to relax before they start the exam.”

Amol Dongre (24), a student aspiring to crack MPSC exams, said, “The authorities must have definitely thought before making the decision…like the introduction of biometric system, which is such a good move. I would not mind if an extra hour of mine goes into the formalities, I only want everything to happen nicely and correctly. I think this is a good move.”

Another candidate, Mrunal Phadkare (21), said, “I wouldn’t mind coming early to the hall. Infact, due to unpredictable rain and traffic situation, it is logical to reach exam hall before time.”

