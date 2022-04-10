Pune: MP Supriya Sule to inaugurate Symbiosis Centre for Geriatric Care on April 12

Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule will inaugurate the Symbiosis Centre for Geriatric Care in Pune on April 12 (Tuesday). With this centre, Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) aims to create a ‘home away from home’ for the elderly and address their medical needs.

At the event, several senior citizen clubs, Tekadi groups, Hasya Yoga groups, Proprietors of old-age homes and others will be felicitated. Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean and faculty of Health & Biomedical Sciences of Symbiosis International University (deemed university) said that all services will be provided within a well-confined area to ensure accessibility at the centre.

Cross-referrals will be easily obtained and patients holistically assessed under one roof and this facilitates evolving a health care plan following consultations across specialists, better compliance to treatment plans and consequently better outcomes, Dr Yeravdekar said. The outpatient department is specially designed with safety measures such as grab bars on walls and anti-skid floors and all signboards will have information in large font sizes, he added.

Senior citizens will be screened for dementia through an internationally accepted assessment score. The inhouse Symbiosis Centre for Emotional Wellbeing (SCEW) aids the elderly with specialised psychological and emotional support and senior citizens will be provided with yoga and other recreational facilities. Few vocational activities like photography by students of Symbiosis School of Photography (SSP), culinary skills by Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA) and basic computer literacy will be offered to senior citizens, according to authorities.

“Elderly people feel young and refreshed interacting with the younger generation. It makes them feel like being in the ‘mainstream’. Thanks to the ‘service learning’ concept of earning credits by undergraduate students of SIU, each UG student is mandated to participate in some social activity such as visiting an orphanage, organising a blood donation camp, planting trees,” Dr Yeravadekar said.

Students wanting to take care of the elderly at the Symbiosis Centre for Geriatric Care will thus have an opportunity to earn their credits.

Home health care services

At the SUHRC, a unique model of home health services has been planned that aims to address the needs of patients by not only providing the core clinical services after discharge from the hospital but also assisting unadmitted patients with home health care (HHC) services. This will include healthcare equipment like oxygen concentrator, hospital bed, Non-invasive ventilation machine to ensure feasible components of healthcare needs at home, maternal and child health services to the post-natal mother (DOULA services) and others. The services would also include taking care of chronic stroke patients, post-operative cardiac care, and psychological and rehabilitative services including physiotherapy.