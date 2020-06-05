Pune MP appeals to Army to treat civilian Covid patients at military hospitals

Pune MP Girish Bapat. Pune MP Girish Bapat.

With the rise in number of Covid-19 cases, Pune MP Girish Bapat urged the Army authorities to treat civilian patients across military hospitals. Bapat was present at a special meeting of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) held on Friday.

Members of the PCB raised the issue and said civilian patients were not being admitted for Covid-19 treatment at army-run hospitals at Armed Forces Medical College, Military Hospital-Cardio Thoracic Centre, Command Hospital and Military Hospital, Khadki.

Brigadier Kuljit Singh, President of PCB, said according to the protocol, civilian cases will be considered when they were sent from the district health authorities, and so far, they had not received any such request. Army hospitals were engaged in treating Covid-19 cases among serving personnel and ex-servicemen, and their families, he said.

Complete lockdown in Cantonment areas on June 6, 7

Amit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, PCB, said there would be a complete lockdown in areas under the Cantonment on June 6 and 7. The lockdown was being implemented at containment zones in Cantonment areas and a decision to extend the same will be made on June 7, he said.

Kumar said there was a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases with 299 people testing positive for the virus. These cases are mainly from New Modi Khana and Bhimpura and Ghorpuri village, and these areas had also recorded three deaths, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.