Pune: Movement launched to press for robust healthcare system

Jan Arogya Abhiyan and Jan Andolananchi Sangharsh Samiti have launched a state-level movement, demanding strengthening of the public healthcare system, regulation of private hospitals, and a Right to Healthcare act.

A statement by the organisations said key objectives of the movement include protecting people’s health rights in the current situation through improved access to health services and vaccination, working to prevent or minimise the third wave of Covid-19, and building public awareness regarding right to healthcare.

As part of this movement, the organisations have formed committees in over 15 districts and cities. “We are collecting information about public health facilities, visiting hospitals, talking with staff, and analysing gaps and areas in public health services, which need urgent improvement. Based on these findings, we will be developing District and City level Health Charters and will be organising Jan Sunwai (public hearings) in various places,” the statement added.

