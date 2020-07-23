Pune: Motorcyclists open fire at manager of farmhouse in Wadgaon Maval

An offence in this case has been lodged at the Wadgaon Maval police station. (Representational) An offence in this case has been lodged at the Wadgaon Maval police station. (Representational)

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire at the manager of a farmhouse at Vahangaon in Wadgaon Maval on Wednesday morning.

Police have identified the victim as Milind Madhukar Manerikar (45), a resident of Talegaon. Police said Manerikar sustained three bullet injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Around 9.30 am on Wednesday, Manerikar was going towards the farmhouse with his colleague Chetan Nimkar in a four-wheeler. According to the police, two men on a motorcycle, both wearing masks, stopped the four-wheeler on the pretext of asking about an address. When Manerikar pulled the window of his vehicle down, the motorcyclists allegedly opened fire at him.

An offence in this case has been lodged at the Wadgaon Maval police station.

