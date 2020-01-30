Pune: Motorcyclist, pillion rider die after speeding truck hits bike

A police official said when the truck hit the bike from the rear, the two men fell on the ground and sustained severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. (Representational Image) A police official said when the truck hit the bike from the rear, the two men fell on the ground and sustained severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. (Representational Image)

Two persons died after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding truck at Rahu Village in Daund Taluka on Tuesday evening.

According to information given by Yawat police station, under Pune Rural jurisdiction, the incident took place at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Balu Chavan (40) and Gokul Laxman Rathod (42), who are from Jalgaon district.

A police official said when the truck hit the bike from the rear, the two men fell on the ground and sustained severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

Inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yawat police station said, “The bodies have been handed over to the family members and an FIR is being registered. We have launched a search for the truck driver, who fled from the spot.”

