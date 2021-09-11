Pune: Mother, son found dead in a well in Alandi Mhatobachi, suicide suspected

A woman and her two-year-old son were found dead in a well in Alandi Mhatobachi village in Haveli on Friday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Kavita Devidas Bhosale (30) and Pranit Bhosale (2), natives of Umarga in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. They were residing in Bhekrai Nagar in Hadapsar area of Pune.

The police suspects a case of suicide, but a probe is underway to ascertain the cause behind the deaths.

The police said the duo had gone missing a few days ago. Their relatives had lodged a missing persons report at the Hadapsar police station. During investigation, cops found that Kavita had been to Alandi Mhatobachi after she went missing. So, a police team intensified search in this area and around 6 pm on Friday, the bodies were found in a well. The bodies were taken to a hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a case of accidental death was lodged as per procedure.