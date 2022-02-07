Pune: Mother, seven others arrested for selling 4-year-old son; police probe human trafficking links

The Pune city police have arrested a woman and seven others for allegedly selling her four-year-old son and started probing if they are linked to any human trafficking network.

The boy, identified as Neel Pawar, has been handed over to his father and other family members.

The arrested accused are identified as Priyanka Ganesh Pawar (24), Jannat Bashir Shaikh (55), Reshma Sutar (53), all residents of Kothrud, Tukaram Nimble (62) of Maval in Pune district, Bhanudas Mali (48) and his wife Chandrakala (42) of Bolegaon village in Panvel, Deepak Mhatre (49) and his wife Sitabai (41) of Kelavane village in Panvel in Raigad district.

The police said that on February 4 (Friday), Priyanka Ganesh Pawar approached the Kothrud police station saying her son Neel had been kidnapped. An FIR was lodged under section 363 of the IPC.

“Nine search teams of Kothrud and Warje police station were formed and specific tasks were given to them for rescuing the kidnapped boy,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP-zone 3) Pournima Gaikwad.

Based on information received from sources and technical analysis of CCTV footages of certain locations in the Kothrud area, police teams, monitored by ACP Rukmini Galande, senior inspectors Mahendra Jagtap and Shankar Katke, confirmed the involvement of Jannat Shaikh and the boy’s mother Priyanka in this case.

The probe revealed that Priyanka was separated from her husband and the couple had two children — the four-year-old boy and his one-year-old brother.

The police said prima facie it was learnt that Priyanka was unable to handle the responsibility of two children and allegedly conspired with Jannat and Reshma Sutar for selling her elder son Neel.

Accordingly, they sold the boy to the couple Bhanudas and Chandrakala Mali through a mediator Nimble for Rs 1 lakh, said the police. Mali further sold the boy to Deepak and Sitabai Mhatre for Rs 1.6 lakhs, added the police.

With the help of senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar of Panvel taluka police station, the police nabbed the Mhatres and rescued the boy from their possession around 7 pm on February 5 (Saturday).

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person), 368 (wrongful confinement or kidnapping), 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

Asked whether there are child trafficking links to this case, during a press conference Monday, DCP Gaikwad said: “We are probing whether there was any larger conspiracy. The case was solved within 24 hours and cash worth Rs 81,000 has been recovered so far from the boy’s mother and her accomplices. The accused who bought the boy claimed they were not having a child and hence they committed the act. But a probe is on to confirm the facts and role of every accused person. The court has remanded the accused persons to police custody till February 9 for further investigation.”

The police said that Jannat and Nimble had appeared as fake witnesses in different cases. Jannat was earlier named as an accused in two such offences of fake witnesses, lodged at the Sinhagad police station. She sells bangles in the Kothrud area and resides close to Priyanka.

Nimble and Bhanudas Mali run a local matrimony service while the Mhatre couple is into farming, said the police.