Pune: Mother booked for ‘hitting 12-year-old, not giving her food for days’

A woman has been booked for allegedly hitting her 12-year-old daughter with a steel utensil, depriving her of food for two days and water for bathing.

The girl’s grandmother, who is a resident of Harkanagar in Bhavani Peth, lodged the FIR in this case at Khadki police station Thursday. Based on the complaint, the Pune City Police booked the girl’s mother and aunt under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Police Naik Pravin Karale said, “The girl lived with her parents, brother and sister in Bhavani Peth until a month ago, when her mother took the three children and came to a relative’s place in Bopodi. According to the complaint, on November 20, the girl told her mother and aunt that she wants to return to her father. But her mother and aunt allegedly hit her with a steel utensil. They also allegedly kept her without food for two days and refused to give her water for taking a bath.”

“The complainant went to meet her grandchildren and discovered that the girl was being harassed by her mother and aunt. So, she filed a complaint at Khadak police station. Later, the complaint was transferred to Khadki police station as the offence took place in Bopodi, which is under our jurisdiction. No arrests have been made yet,” said Karale.

