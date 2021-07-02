Pune: Most restrictions continue, but coaching classes for competitive exams, indoor and outdoor sports allowed

Pune city will continue to fall under Level 3 of the five-level unlockdown plan of the state government. The curfew will be in place after 5 pm every day and there will be restrictions on the movement of public without valid reason.

Continuing with most of its ongoing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) did offer some relaxations on Friday by allowing coaching classes for competitive exams to operate. The civic body also allowed indoor and outdoor sports activities for those above the age of 18 years.

“The earlier lockdown restrictions will continue to be implemented except for sports activity and coaching classes in the city,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

In his order, the municipal commissioner said outdoor sports and indoor sports would be allowed all days of the week till 4 pm, but on the condition that players and employees of indoor facilities are fully vaccinated.

Similarly, coaching classes for competitive examinations can operate with 50 per cent sitting capacity on weekdays from Monday to Friday till 4 pm, but students as well as teachers should have taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The implementation of the order will begin from July 5 in civic limits, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) as well as Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB) areas.

Pune city will continue to fall under Level 3 of the five-level unlockdown plan of the state government. The curfew will be in place after 5 pm every day and there will be restrictions on the movement of public without valid reason. Essential category shops will be open on all days of the week till 4 pm while non-essential category shops will be closed on weekends.

There were demands from traders’ organisations to extend the timings of shops but the civic administration has cited the rising number of Covid-19 cases and fear of the Delta plus variant to turn down the demand.