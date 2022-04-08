Pune: Fire reported at industrial unit in Moshi, no casualties reported

A major blaze was reported at an industrial unit with large chemical storage in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday night. 15 fire tenders are trying to control the blaze. The preliminary cause of the fire, which started around 9 pm, is unclear.

There was no information immediately available on any possible casualty. The blaze, visible from a distance, also caused panic in the area.

As per the information given by officials from Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade, the fire started at the facility that had chemicals storage in the Borhadewadi area of Moshi. The nature of the chemicals and details of the damages is yet to be ascertained.

Large plastic drums storing industrial chemicals aggravated the fire into a major blaze, an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade said. Some explosions were also heard initially, he said.