Pune: Mortality rate sees slight increase even as daily Covid-19 cases continue to dip

Although areas under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been witnessing a gradual dip in the Covid-19 cases for the last two months, the overall case fatality rate (CFR) has, however, slightly increased from 1.66 per cent to 1.79 per cent during the same period.

However, the number of deaths has halved in the last month when compared to the month prior to it. On April 18, PMC had recorded its peak during the second wave with 56,636 active cases. The death toll then stood at 6,109. Thereafter, a gradual slowdown in the spread resulted in a sharp decline in active cases to 18,440 on May 17. During this period, 1,640 deaths were reported.

On June 17, areas under PMC had 2,703 active cases, an 85 per cent drop from last month’s figure. However, deaths due to Covid-19 dropped by 54 per cent with 760 deaths in the city during the 30-day period.

Also, the city registered 15,110 new cases in the last one month compared to 92,750 a month prior to that. “The newly infected patients dropped by 84 per cent while the deaths due to Covid have reduced by 54 per cent. This has resulted in the increase in overall mortality rate,” the civic officer said, while adding that a total of 30,087 patients have been cured of the disease during the last month.

“The civic administration is now gearing up for the third wave with special focus on making provisions for treatment of children as experts believe that the next surge will see more children getting infected,” the officer informed.

The PMC is setting up its own facility for treatment of children with Covid-19 and has also planned to reserve at least 50 per cent of the total paediatric beds in private hospitals.

Besides these, the civic administration is also setting up a new hospital in Baner for Covid-19 patients and is trying to start civic hospitals in other places as well. With medical oxygen playing a crucial role in treatment of critical patients, the PMC is setting up oxygen plants in various civic hospitals.