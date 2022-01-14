Pune: More than 5,500 new cases in city, positivity rate stands at 28%

The daily positivity rate of coronavirus infections in Pune city rose to 28.04 per cent on Thursday after 5,571 of the 19,868 samples tested positive for the virus. The active case load has increased to 25,737, with 45 on ventilator and 182 on oxygen support.

On Wednesday, 33 Covid-19 patients were on ventilator and 162 on oxygen support. Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the city, taking the toll to 9,133.

“… There is no shortage of hospital beds as of now as 491 ventilators and 3,987 oxygen beds are vacant in city hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said a civic health officer. He said the hospitalisation rate for Covid-19 patients in the city, at 4.34 per cent, was relatively low despite daily new cases jumping by over 700 within a day.

The PMC has kept 100 of the 800 beds of jumbo hospital ready for treatment and operations in the makeshift hospital have been extended till March end. Currently, Covid-19 patients are being treated at the dedicated Covid hospital in Baner and Naidu hospitals.

Another new dedicated Covid hospital has been set up at Baner. As per the directions of the state government, the PMC has shut schools and colleges for offline teaching while all private establishments have been asked to run with 50 per cent capacity.