Pune: More tests will push up numbers but graph will dip after May 20, says Dist Collector

With increasing number of tests, the number of coronavirus cases detected may go up for a few days, but the graph will change after that, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Tuesday. “You will see a positive change in the graph after May 20,” said Ram.

He said the number of daily tests was being increased to 1,000 tests per day, from about 700 to 850 per day now, in a couple of days. “We are working hard to increase testing and although it’s not what we want, it will go up considerably in the next few days. This may mean that the detection number will remain high for one to two weeks, but then we will see a positive change in the graph after May 20. It will certainly see a dip,” said Ram.

The district collector also said the Pune Municipal Corporation’s contact tracing mechanism was strong and 7-8 ‘high risk’ contacts and about 20 ‘low risk’ contacts were being identified per positive patient, which, he said, was a good average.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said testing capacity across Pune district was being expanded. “We are working on increasing the testing capacity in the district. At the moment, we can test up to 1,250 swabs per day. We are working to increase it to 1,700 per day. Also, we are now doing targeting sampling in the most-affected wards of Pune Municipal Corporation,” said Mhaisekar.

On plasma therapy: “On an experimental basis, Sassoon General Hospital has received permission to conduct plasma therapy. There are not many patients who fulfill the criteria. So far, we have one person who has agreed to donate plasma and his sample has been sent to NIV for testing. His blood group is AB + and if we find a positive patient with that blood group, we will use the plasma with the patient’s permission and after obtaining a technical go-ahead from ICMR. This is not an established therapy and is being done on an experimental basis with the consent of the patient,” said Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

