Pune: Two more arrested in Health Department question paper leak case

Pune City Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the ongoing probe into the question paper leak of Maharashtra Health Department’s recruitment exam. Police have identified the two accused as Namdev Karande (23) of Gaya Nagar in Beed district and Umesh Mohite (24) of Umarga in Osmanabad district.

With this, the number of arrests in this case has reached 14. Those arrested earlier include Mahesh Botle (53), Joint Director of National Health Mission, Mumbai, Prashant Badgire (50), Chief Administrative Officer at the Latur-based office of Deputy Director of Public Health, and Prakash Misal (40), a serving Navy sailor from Beed district who was posted at a Naval formation.

The question paper of Health Department’s exam for Grade C and D employees was leaked and circulated through phone messenger platforms. The exam was conducted on the afternoon of October 31 but the paper was leaked on the same day in the morning.