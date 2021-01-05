After 10 months, Pune’s monuments and forts to welcome visitors from tomorrow

Aga Khan Palace in Pune will be thrown open to tourists from Wednesday (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

After being closed for ten months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune district administration has decided to open forts, monuments, memorials and archaeological sites for visitors from Wednesday.

Besides, for the first time, visitors will be able to book their tickets online. This can be done by visiting asipayumoney.com and selecting Mumbai city.

Shaniwarwada, Aga Khan Palace, Karla caves, forts, including Shivneri, Visapur and Rajmachi will among the many sites operating under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), located in the Pune circle.

The order, issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, mentioned that all these ASI sites in the district would have to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), adhere to physical distancing norms and make available hand sanitisers at regular intervals.

“We are encouraging visitors to pre-book tickets so that there is a control on crowds at the ticket counters at the site. We are also offering discounted rates on such online tickets. This is for the first time that tickets are available for booking online for the Pune sites,” said an official from ASI, Pune circle.

Since March 16, 2020, all these monuments were closed owing to the lockdown and rising cases of Covid-19 in Pune.

However, after the Maharashtra government announced easing of restrictions under ‘Mission Begin Again’, the ASI sites located in Sindhudurg, Raigad and Aurangabad circles were opened for visitors during the final months of 2020.