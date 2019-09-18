Pune: Month-long ‘SPPU Fitness Movement’ launched for students on campus

With the Union government emphasising on the importance of fitness and wellness through its ‘Fit India’ programme, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has launched ‘SPPU Fitness Movement’, a programme for on-campus students.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the university, planned by the team led by Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, aimed at sensitising students to lead a healthy life and inculcate physical activities in their daily routine.

The university’s Department of Physical Education has been made in-charge of the month-long free fitness porgramme that kick-started on Monday. Students will be engaged in aerobics, running, muscle strengthening, recreational activities and yoga every morning. Besides, fun games, trekking, mountaineering and nature trails have also been scheduled during the session.

“The idea is to make students aware of the importance of fitness and engage them in physical activities. We plan to conduct three such programmes in an academic year,” said Deepak Mane, head, Department of Physical Education.

Since it is the maiden experiment, the department was expecting participation of about 100 students, but the response has grown, with the third day seeing participation from 120 students. “With each batch, we hope to add more trainers and mentors, who will then take up the programmes in the future,” added Mane.