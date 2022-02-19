Pune: Month after release of boy, no headway in tracing kidnapper

A month has elapsed since four-year old Swarnav alias Duggu, who was kidnapped, was reunited with his family, but the Pune city police are yet to arrest the accused.

Son of doctor couple Satish and Prachi Chavan, Swarnav was kidnapped from the Saykar garden in Balewadi area around 9.45am on January 11 by suspects who had used a two-wheeler. The site is close to the Balewadi police chowki.

An FIR was registered at Chaturshrungi police station and a massive search operation was carried out. On January 19, a man suspected to be the kidnapper released the boy by a building in Punawale area.

The building’s security guard informed the parents about the boy’s whereabouts .

The child was reunited with his parents. Police said there was no extortion call.

For the past month, Pune city police are trying to find the person who pulled off the abduction and the motive behind it. Different police teams are probing various angles but they have not made a headway yet.

Swarnav’s uncle Sachin Chavan said the police are sharing regular updates with the family regarding the investigation. Joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisave said investigation is on and police teams are working on the leads obtained during the probe.

Deputy Commissioner of police Rohidas Pawar said the scope of the investigation has also increased.