Pune monsoon preparedness: PMC to raze nine civic quarters, 32 wadas declared unsafe

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the season’s first rain always creates havoc in any city but the PMC is gearing up to tackle the situation.

After the death of a woman, crushed after a tree uprooted and fell on her stall, during last week’s heavy rain in the city, the Pune civic body has decided to pull down nine civic quarters and 32 private wadas declared unsafe by structural audits.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the season’s first rain always creates havoc in any city but the PMC is gearing up to tackle the situation. “There are nine buildings constructed 50 to 60 years ago for municipal employees in Wakdewadi. They are in a dilapidated state and unsafe for use. They will be vacated and demolished before the onset of the monsoon,” he said.