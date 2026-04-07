Pune monsoon preparedness: PMC to raze nine civic quarters, 32 wadas declared unsafe

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After the death of a woman, crushed after a tree uprooted and fell on her stall, during last week’s heavy rain in the city, the Pune civic body has decided to pull down nine civic quarters and 32 private wadas declared unsafe by structural audits.
Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the season’s first rain always creates havoc in any city but the PMC is gearing up to tackle the situation. “There are nine buildings constructed 50 to 60 years ago for municipal employees in Wakdewadi. They are in a dilapidated state and unsafe for use. They will be vacated and demolished before the onset of the monsoon,” he said.
The municipal commissioner said the buildings can collapse due to rainfall as they are in a precarious condition and poses risk to the lives of the residents.
Also, the PMC has identified 32 ‘wadas’, traditional mansions in the heart of the city, that are in a dangerous state and will be demolished by the civic body, he said. The civic administration has issued notices to the owner and tenants of the ‘wadas’ to vacate so that they can be pulled down. “The PMC will take action with police assistance if residents fail to vacate the premises,” he warned.
Ram said the civic administration had undertaken a survey to identify unsafe buildings. The nine civic buildings were constructed on five-acre plots and are three-story structures with 288 residential flats. “As these buildings were constructed five to six decades ago. The corporation has decided to vacate them and construct new buildings in their place,” he said.
The occupants demanded temporary rehabilitation within the same locality before the demolition of these buildings, but the civic body is prepared to provide them with homes in Warje and Hadapsar area.
“Under the pretext of rehabilitation, the municipal corporation has failed to carry out any maintenance or repair work for the past 12 to 13 years. Although the corporation has issued notices to us, our demand is that our temporary rehabilitation be carried out within this very locality,” said a resident employed with Pune civic body.