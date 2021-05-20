Pune: Money stolen from donation boxes of two temples

Police are looking for the culprits. (Representative Image)

Money was stolen from the donation boxes inside two temples in the mid-city area of Shukrawar Peth on Thursday.

Some persons broke into the Maruti Kopra Ganesh Mandir in Shukrawar Peth on the intervening night of May 17 and May 18 by tampering with the shutter lock and stole Rs 800 from the donation box, said police.

Around the same time, money from donation box of another temple, located in Shubhash Nagar in Shukrawar Peth, was also stolen. Police are looking for the culprits.