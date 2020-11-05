Pune woman resisting molestation loses vision in one eye, another injured

The woman belongs to a poor family and earns a living, along with her husband, by doing small jobs and farm labour work, police said.

A 37-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries in both her eyes when she tried to resist an alleged molestation attempt by an unidentified man in a village in Pune district late on Tuesday. A search is underway to nab the accused.

Police said the incident took place in Shirur taluka of Pune district, around 65 kilometers from Pune City, when the woman stepped out of her house to attend nature’s call. The woman lost vision in one of the eyes and sustained grievous injuries in the other, police added.

“The woman had stepped out of her house to attend nature’s call. An unidentified person tried to molest and when she tried to stop him, he injured both her eyes eyes. After the incident, our teams rushed to the spot and rushed the woman to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment,” Deputy Superintendent of Police [DSP] Rahul Dhas said.

“The woman is still in a state of shock and our team is trying to get as much details as possible from her considering her condition. We are trying to understand how the injuries were inflicted. We have formed teams to work on various clues available,” the DSP added.

The woman belongs to a poor family and earns a living, along with her husband, by doing small jobs and farm labour work, police said.

