Pune: Moderate rain over city, heavy spells forecast over ghats till June 16

On Wednesday, the Southwest monsoon arrived over Mumbai and north Konkan region. The 24-hour rainfall recorded at many areas along the coast, including Mumbai, ranged between 150mm – 230mm. Despite the monsoon having arrived ahead of schedule over Pune and three days ahead of Mumbai, the rainfall in Pune at the start of the season this year has been subdued. Between June 6 and 10, the city (Shivajinagar) recorded only 3.7mm.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have said the city will continue to receive mostly moderate intensity (15.6mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) rain till the middle of next week.

“Rainfall over Pune city and over the district will be of light intensity (2.5mm to 15.5mm in 24 hours) on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rainfall could intensify to moderate intensity (20mm – 60mm in 24 hours). Heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of the city during June 14 – 16,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

Importantly, those travelling along Pune’s ghat areas must note that the IMD has warned of intense heavy to very heavy rain (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) over the ghats till June 16.

On Friday, a low pressure area developed over the Bay of Bengal and it is expected to strengthen and move over westwards to Odisha by Sunday.

Presently, there continues to prevail an off-shore trough running between south Maharashtra and Kerala. With the formation of the monsoon season’s first low pressure system, the westerly winds blowing-in from the Arabian Sea are expected to strengthen from Friday onwards. These three systems will collectively help the monsoon turn vigorous over parts of Konkan and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra.

“Ghats of Pune will experience heavy to very heavy rain till June 16 due to the strengthening of the westerly winds,” said Kashyapi.