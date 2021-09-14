scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Pune: Mobile vans for eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan

The van -- installed with an eco-friendly pond -- will ferry around the city on the main immersion days during the ongoing 10-day festival.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 14, 2021 3:38:22 am
For the initiative, the institute has partnered with Ujjivan Bank. (Photo: csir.res.in)

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) on Sunday launched a mobile van service for a door-to-door Ganesh idol immersion facility in an effort towards promoting environment-friendly immersion among city residents.

For the initiative, the institute has partnered with Ujjivan Bank. The van — installed with an eco-friendly pond — will ferry around the city on the main immersion days during the ongoing 10-day festival.

Since 2016, NCL has been distributing ammonium bicarbonate, which, when put in water, helps easily dissolve the Ganesh idols made from Plaster of Paris.

