Pune: Mobile testing labs rolled out to meet backlog

Pathology Laboratories are facing their toughest challenge in meeting the rising demand for RT-PCR tests for detection of Covid-19. Laboratories are now overburdened with limited staff in many cities of the state, which is delaying test results by more than 72 hours.

To meet this backlog, Mylab Discovery Solutions has rolled out a fleet of ICMR-approved and NABL-certified mobile testing labs. These labs are powered by automated Compact XL machines, which test three times faster than conventional labs due to parallel processing and automated handling, read an official statement issued by Mylab.

These automated vans have low need for human intervention and allow them to process samples for 24 hours continuously. Each lab can process 1,500 to 3,000 tests per day. The company has made two labs functional in Mumbai, and three more are being rolled out within this week – one each in Pune, Mumbai and Goa.

Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions said the company was already working to deploy 50 such vans to different parts of the country as per the demand.

