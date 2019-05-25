Pune: MNGL threatens to stop CNG supply over dues, cornered PMPML pays up Rs 27 crore

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Friday paid Rs 27 crore to the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), after the latter threatened to stop the supply of CNG over unpaid dues.

Of the 3,000 buses in the transport body, at least 1,235 run on CNG with a daily requirement of gas worth Rs 30 lakh. MNGL officials said the transport body owes it a total of Rs 47.22 crore.

The PMPML paid up after MNGL Commercial Director Santosh Sontakke held a press conference Friday afternoon. Sontakke said the MNGL was forced to threaten to stop CNG supply after it did not receive any response from PMPML to their frequent reminders about clearance of dues. He said the MNGL had even met PMPML officials about the pending dues, but received no satisfactory response. He said the PMPML owed MNGL a total of Rs 47.22 crore in bills, taxes and interest for delayed payments over the past two years.

“We were told every time that the grants from PMC and PCMC had been pending,” said Sontakke. “This has put a strain on our finances as we have to make payments to our vendors and banks and that has forced us to take this drastic step,” he said, adding that until all the dues are received, MNGL will not resume supply of CNG to PMPML.

The MNGL is a joint venture between GAIL India Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation in which the state government has invested through the Maharashtra Industrial Corporation.

“In Pune, the MNGL supplies CNG to the PMPML, but we have come to a situation where the transport service has not been paying for the gas. The due has mounted to Rs 47.22 crore,” said Supriyo Haldar, MNGL managing director.

To resolve the issue, the independent director of MNGL, Rajesh Pande, had been in touch with commissioners of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the respective Mayors, but in vain.

Meanwhile, the PMPML issued a press statement saying it has paid Rs 27 crore of dues on Friday.

“The MNGL had issued a notice on May 22 that mentioned the due amount of Rs 23,93,23,398 from 2014-15 to 2018-19. They had not issued a bill on time, which caused a delay of payment. They demanded payment of the whole amount and threatened to stop supply of gas. We have paid Rs 27 crore up to the month of May,” the PMPML said in a statement.

According to the PMPML, “The amount of interest and GST is not cleared and the decision is pending. The PMPML has paid the pending amount and requested MNGL to continue the supply of gas for smooth bus service.”